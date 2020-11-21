Economic Blockade Against Nagaland Suspended

The Karbi Students Association (KSA) has suspended the indefinite economic blockade against Nagaland.

According to reports, the students’ body decided to suspend the blockade after being assured of a meeting with Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on the issue on illegal encroachment in the Daldali Reserve Forest in Karbi Anglong district.

KSA president, Simeon Rongphar said, “We have been informed and assured by the superintendent of police that the status quo will be maintained by both Nagaland or Karbi Anglong.”

“The district administration has also assured us that a discussion will be held on the erection of border pillar and eviction of the Indian Reserve Battalion camp,” he said.

Meanwhile, the student leader said that the economic blockade will resume if their demands are left unmet.