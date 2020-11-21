Health Worker Abducted & Gang-Raped, 75-Year-Old Woman Raped in Tripura

Recent incidents of rape have stirred the conscience of the nation and the same can be witnessed the in northeast part of India.

In two sepreate incidents, a woman health worker was abducted and gang-raped in Unokoti district and another 75-year-old woman was raped at Manikpur in Dhalai district of Tripura on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, in the later incident a 25-year-old youth has been arrested by police after a case was lodged at Manikpur police station on Thursday for alledging raping the 75-year-old woman.

According to reports, the health worker was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after completing her work from the district hospital. However, she was abducted by the auto driver. Later two more youths joined the driver and gang-raped her.

The police have registered a case in this regard but they are yet to arrest the culprits involved in the cases even after three days have passed since the incident.

Notably, the All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a protest in front of the police headquarters in Agartala against crimes against women in the state.

It is to be mentioned that India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a rise of over 7% from 2018, the latest government data released on September 29, 2020.

The country recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019, which was 7.3% of all crimes against women during the year, the data showed.