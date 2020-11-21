Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Unit to Oganise Plasma Donation Drive

The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Unit (IMA-AP) announced to organize plasma donation drive from 23 to 28 November at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

This drive is being conducted to meet the shortage of plasma which is need of the hour.

Announcing this on Friday at press club, President IMA-AP Dr. Lobsang Tsetim appeals to the Covid-19 survivor to voluntarily donate plasma and help in this battle against Covid-19, also as an obligation to humanity and contribute bit in combating the virus.

“Plasma donation is the need of the hour, considering the surging cases in the state”, said Dr Lobsang stating that the plasma donation for convalescent plasma therapy is to improve the recovery rate and reduce mortalities in the state.

Reportedly, out of 14800 only 8 cured patients in the state have come forward and donated their plasma, while others are afraid of getting re-infected by the virus which is a misconception among them, and hence, refuse to donate, he informed.

IMA-AP unit general secretary Dr Jego Ori also informed that one plasma unit can save two lives, terming plasma as therapeutic treatment to kill the virus. A recovered patient can donate once in every 15 days upto two months after discharge.