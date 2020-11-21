NCB Conducts Raid at Comedian Bharati Singh’s Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday morning conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by some big names in the Bollywood Industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NCB recently questioned actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in the same drugs case