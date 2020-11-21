World-Class Museum to Come Up in Assam

A world-class museum is set to be built at the historic Rupahipathar in Sivasagar in Assam.

The initiative has been taken to preserve and beautify the archaeological sites of the district, Assam Minister for Archaeological matter Keshab Mahanta.

Cultural heritage is said to be the mirror of the society. At the #WorldHeritageWeek 2020 celebrations in Sivasagar today, felicitated several noteworthy personalities for their untiring efforts in preserving the rich heritage of the state. I lauded them for their noble works. pic.twitter.com/6Z0eSToF4r — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 19, 2020

Furthermore, Assam Minister for Archaeological matter said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,500 crore for the preservation and beautification of the cultural heritage. Sivasagar has also been declared as iconic sites along with four other sites.