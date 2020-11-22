Indian Army Flags Off River Rafting Expedition in Arunachal

Joint ARMY-NIMAS (National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports) river rafting exploration expedition was flagged off today from Pachi in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This epic expedition will attempt to cover all Seven Rivers of Arunachal Pradesh starting from River Kameng to Subansiri, Nao Dihing, Lohit , Dibang,Siyom and Siyang river.

The Joint Army-NIMAS expedition led by Director NIMAS, Col Sarfraz Singh comprises of 25 trained Army rafters, NIMAS instructors and local youth from the state.The expedition will take less then 30 days to cover more than 600 KMs of rafting experience in unexplored areas of Arunachal.