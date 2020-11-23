BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Kissing Scene in ‘A Suitable Boy’

#BoycottNetflix began to trend on Twitter following uproar over a kissing scene in the Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’.

Some BJP leaders have also alleged that the show is “hurting religious sentiments”.

On Sunday, 22 November, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took to Twitter to direct police officials to examine the content of Mira Nair’s web series.

Mishra took to Twitter to write, “A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it.”

The Home Minister’s announcement comes a day after a BJP youth leader Gourav Tiwari submitted a written complaint to Rewa SP Rakesh Kumar Singh, demanding that an FIR be registered against the show. Tiwari objected to a scene that shows two characters (played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani ), one Hindu and Muslim, kissing in a temple. Tiwari also asked people to uninstall Netflix.

“Netflix is promoting love jihad”, Tiwari said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel, without naming A Suitable Boy, said if any OTT platform was “deliberately insulting” Hindu Gods and Goddess, one should file a complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. “The law will take care of such offenders,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Supporting Netflix, some people on Twitter called these statements ‘regressive’.