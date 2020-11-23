Bru Re-Settlement: Protestors Take Out Rally as 2 Killed in Tripura Violence

People in Kanchanpur in Tripura took out a rally with the body of Srikanta Das who oppose Bru refugees’ resettlement in North Tripura.

According to reports, the people of the area took to the street with candle lights and paid tribute to the firing victim on Sunday evening.

Earlier, two persons were killed including Srikanta Das and several others were injured in North Tripura on Saturday when police opened fire after a protest allegedly turned violent.

Tripura State Rifles (TSR) opened fire at the protestors to disperse them in which Srikanta Das was killed.

After completion of the autopsy, the body of Srikanta Das, a resident of Kanchanpur, was handed over to his family members.

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been living in six relief camps located in Tripura for over two decades after an ethnic clash in Mizoram in 1997.

In January, the Centre signed an agreement with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram to resettle them and sanctioned Rs 600 crore package for the resettlement.