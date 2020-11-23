DC Level Meeting on Nov 25 as Tension Running High Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Tension along the border between Nagaland and Assam continue to rise as several Assam organizations continued to impose a total blockade on the vital Mariani (Assam)-Mokokchung (Nagaland) road in Jorhat district since November 15.

Meanwhile, Nagaland MLA and advisor Border Affairs, Mhathung Yanthan told Hindustan Times that it was a law and order issue, and the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Mokokchung and Jorhat were in contact, trying to manage the situation.

“As of now, the situation is under control,” he said. The legislator added that there was not much the state governments could do as the border issue between the two states was pending in the Supreme Court.

Mokokchung DC Limawabang Jamir said although no untoward incidents were reported, the public were getting restive due to the economic blockade and authorities were apprehensive that the situation may flare up if the indefinite blockade continued.

The DC said he was in touch with his Jorhat counterpart and there will be a DC/SP level meeting on November 25 in Jorhat to discuss the issue.

“I have spoken to DC Jorhat this morning telephonically, requesting her to intervene and convince the blockade enforcers to call off the indefinite blockade. She (DC Jorhat) assured that she will discuss with the organisations,” HT quoted Jamir as saying.