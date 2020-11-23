Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 years on Monday at around 05:34 PM at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Tarun Gogoi was suffering from multiple organ failure with only minor eye reflexes and minimal brain response.

The heart was also responding only on pacemaker.

Earlier, health minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma informed media from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) that former Chief Minister of Assam is completely on life support system now.

On 21st November, Tarun Gogoi was admitted to GMCH and has been on artificial life support ever since.