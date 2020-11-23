Mizoram Govt Set to Introduce Market Chains in Order to Curb Vegetable Prices

The Mizoram agriculture minister, C Lalrinsanga has said that the state government will introduce vegetable market chains to regulate the monopoly of vegetable prices in the state.

“The government is making all efforts to introduce vegetable market chains to control and curb the exorbitant rates set by traders,” he said.

As per reports, the drafting of the rules is underway and will be reviewed and implemented in an effective manner and will also set up a society of vegetable producers under the proposed market chain.

The minister said that the traders hiked the prices of vegetables at an inflated rate after purchasing them from farmers.