Mortal Remains of Tarun Gogoi to be Kept at Kalakshetra for 2 Days

The mortal remains of Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi will be kept at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra from Tuesday evening to Wednesday.

Currently the mortal remains of former three-time Assam chief minister will be kept at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Speaking to media, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said, “The mortal remains of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi will be kept at GMCH tonight. His mortal remains will be taken out from the hospital at 9 am tomorrow.”

Then the former chief minister’s body will be taken to his official residence at Dispur, then Janata Bhawan from where it will be taken to Rajiv Bhawan.

At Rajiv Bhawan, the party leaders and workers will pay tribute to their departed leader and at 4 pm on Tuesday, Gogoi’s mortal remains will be taken to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

The mortal remains of Gogoi will be kept in the premises of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati from Tuesday evening to Wednesday so that the people of the state and his well-wishers can pay their last respect towards the former chief minister.