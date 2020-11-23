Tarun Gogoi’s Health Critical, Only Prayers Can Help Him says, Himanta Biswa

The health condition of Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi is reported to be very very critical as per the latest report. Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, “Doctors are looking into it. Entire team is here, let’s hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, the well-wishers of Gogoi have been holding an all-night prayer for his recovery. They have been singing prayers for the Congress veteran, who is battling for life at the state-run hospital.

86-year-old Gogoi was readmitted to the GMCH on November 1 due to the Covid-19-related complications and put on ventilator support. Besides, a special team of GMCH doctors have been closely monitoring his health and are in touch with doctors from AIIMS, Dr Sarma, informed media persons.

Also, Gogoi’s son, Gaurav Gogoi who is a Lok Sabha MP has been with his father at the hospital. Gogoi’s daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the USA reached the hospital on Sunday to take stock of his deteriorating health condition. Besides, daughter-in-law Alizabeth also visited the GMCH.

As per reports, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reached GMCH to check on his political mentor’s health.

Notably, Gogoi’s health had deteriorated on Saturday and he was “critical” and on ventilator support following post-COVID complications. Doctors also informed that Gogoi is suffering from multi-organ dysfunction.