Woman Burned to Death Allegedly by Husband in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, a woman from Guwahati named Lipika Begum has been burned to death allegedly by her husband.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered regarding the matter by the family of the woman. The woman Lipika Begum was married to Nobijul Haq for two months. Sources have alleged that the husband was demanding dowry from the woman.

The incident happened in Ananda Nagar under Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati.

This has been confirmed as a dowry death by the Officer in Charge (OC) of Noonmati police station Pabitra Bhuyan.