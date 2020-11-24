Adil Hussain Starrer ‘Delhi Crime’ Bags International Emmy Award

Adil Hussain starrer Netflix show Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The ‘Life of Pi’ actor took to twitter to share the news-

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

The series portrays the gruesome Delhi gang-rape case of 2012 with Shefali Shah in the role of a Deputy Commissioner. Directed by Richie Mehta, the show was released in 2019. This critically acclaimed show was rated 8.5/10 by IMDb.

In his acceptance speech, Mehta expressed gratitude to all the producers, the OTT platform Netflix that streams the show, the casting crew and the cast, with a special mention of Shefali Shah, his parents and wife, the Sundance Film Festival, and the Delhi police team headed by “Neeraj Kumar and the amazing Chhaya Sharma” that helped them bring the show alive.