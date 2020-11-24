Fans Bid Farewell to the Legendary Undertaker After an Epic 30-Year Run

After 30 years of entertaining fans across the globe, The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway has officially retired at WWE’s Survivor Series on Sunday. The man who made his debut at Survivor Series, 1990, walked out to the ring for one “Final Farewell”, with several of his contemporaries coming out to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler.

“For 30 long years, I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,” The Undertaker said at the ThunderDome.

It was in June when The Undertaker had announced his retirement making it known that he does not want to take part in another match.

Following Roman Reigns’ match against Drew McIntyre, a parade of WWE legends came out to the ring to celebrate The Undertaker’s career.

Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane all stepped out to the ring. While some in the ring were interviewed about The Undertaker – Batista, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin joined in to speak on the wrestler’s legacy.

Fans of the WWE universe were definitely emotional as they had to bid goodbye to one of the most influential figures in WWE.