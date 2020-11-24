Fireman Killed During Protests Against Resettlement of Bru Refugees, IPFT Demands Arrest

Condemning the killing of a fireman during the protests against the resettlement of Bru refugees in Tripura, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) demanded “immediate arrest of the leaders of the Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention and those involved in the murder of the fireman Biswajit Debbarma.

According to reports, the regional party via its statement also demanded a financial package of Rs. 25 lakh and a Government job to the family members of the deceased fireman.

Meanwhile, Tripura royal Pradyot Manikya in a facebook post wrote, “Those leaders who broke the law and killed an innocent fireman will have to pay the price . TIPRA DEMANDS criminal action and arrest against these people and organisations who despite repeated requests broke the law. TIPRA has also decided to give Rs 50,000 in support of the family of Biswajit Debbarma as a sign of solidarity in their moment of grief, Biswajit was doing his duty when he was brutally murdered and we all know who are the people behind this. I appeal for all to maintain peace and demand the Govt to arrest these persons involved.”

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family.