Mizoram to Ban Firecrackers During Christmas, New Year

Mizoram government will ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns during Christmas and New Year in view of the Covid19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Mizoram home minister Lachamliana on Monday, the official said.

The meeting also decided to set up special police checkpoints and conduct massive mobile patrolling during the festive season.

While in the past, the primary purpose of banning fireworks was to enable people to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a peaceful and pollution-free environment, this year the state government is cautious about pollution due to the Covid19 pandemic.