Peace rally against illegal encroachment of Government land in Tawang

A peace rally was organized by the Joint Action Committee, Tawang on Monday from General Parade ground to Yid-Ga Choi-zin ground(High Altitude stadium) Tawang against the illegal construction on Government land in Tawang.

This peace rally was participated by villagers, Gaon Burahs, and the public from almost all villages of the District, showing their resentment on all the illegal encroachments on Government land.

The general public participating in the rally was raising slogans for justice against all the illegal construction of buildings on government land.

The Joint Action Committee, Tawang was formed to initiate action and to provide strict vigilance against anyone including Public servants not doing public service properly.

One of the Gaon Burah said “our parents have donated this land to the govt. without any compensation, with a hope for better development and security of the area, but illegal construction of buildings on this land is not acceptable to us.”

Chairman Joint Action Committee Namgey Tsering, said that the District administration has demolished a house constructed on the illegally occupied govt land by a local, and has even stopped the construction of a Mani, but many more illegal constructions are still going on. We have obtained proper permission to conduct this peace rally and shall obey the rules framed by govt. but govt. should also listen to our grievances, he added.