Pregnant Dog Saves People from Hospital Fire, Suffers Severe Burns

A dog in Russia also became a guardian angel for four patients after saving them from a burning inferno of a private hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Leningrad region of Russia. A fire broke out, following which a dog named Matilda barked and whined to alert her owner about the impending doom. Then she ran into the burning building. She was also pregnant at the time.

Reportedly, from medical emergency workers, Matilda passed out inside the building due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Thankfully, it wasn’t fatal. There were four residents in the hospice at the moment who were rescued by two volunteers, Alexander Tsinkevich and Elena Kalinina. The dog suffered from extreme burns on her whole body. Her face hair had been seared off in the flames and her raw skin lay exposed. She is currently at the Vasilek shelter in St Petersburg where veterinarians and animal care campaigners are doing their best to save this hero’s life.

Meanwhile, she was later checked by a fertility specialist. The check-up went on for a very long time, according to Daily Mail. The puppies growing inside Matilda are all healthy and growing perfectly well.