Venue for Tarun Gogoi’s Cremation Yet to be Decided, Congress Urges State Govt to Allot Land

The venue for the cremation of the mortal remains of Late Tarun Gogoi is yet to be decided.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said, “We had given the request yesterday to the Chief Minister for a separate land for the cremation….but we are yet to receive any communication from the government’s side.”

Reportedly, APCC President Ripun Bora said that even after there are thousands of bighas of government land lying vacant in the city, still the government has not yet decided the ground for cremation of the veteran politician.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner said that the government has not found proper place to cremate the Congress leader. Reacting on the DC’s comment, Bora said, “As Gogoi’s family wants to perform the last rites in Guwahati, the government should allot a plot for the cremation ground. I urge the government to allot a plot of land for the cremation.”