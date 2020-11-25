Arunachal Governor, CM extends Chalo Loku greetings

Governor Brig. (Retd) B. D. Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have greeted Arunachal Pradesh people, Nocte brethren in particular, on Chalo Loku festival.

“I join Noctes brethren to pray Almighty Rang for socio-cultural and socio-economic well being of one and all”, the governor said in his message.

Joining the Noctes, one of the most vibrant major tribes of the state, in celebrating the end of harvest, Khandu bade farewell to the outgoing season and prayed the Almighty to bestow a better harvest next year.

“Chalo Loku is as colourful as the Noctes, who have been blessed by Mother Nature with her bounty. While thanking the Almighty for a bountiful harvest this season, I join my Nocte brethren in offering prayers for a better season next year,” he said in a message this evening.

Khandu appreciated the Noctes for celebrating Loku every year with traditional fervor not only in their villages but also at places across the state and country wherever they have a sizeable presence. He said this proved their respect and attachment with their roots. However, due to the pandemic, this year’s celebration has been restricted with Covid -19 social appropriate behavior. He appealed for maintaining strict COVID protocols while celebrating the festivity.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages, maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. I believe this celebration of Chalo Loku would prove a major catalyst towards achieving the goal of unity in diversity,” the Chief Minister added.