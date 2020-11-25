Assam-Nagaland Border Row: Economic Blockade Suspended

As a goodwill gesture the ecomomic blockade imposed by various organizations has been lifted for 36 hours from 6 am of Wednesday.

According to reports, several organization leaders have decided to withdraw the agitation in view of the deputy commissioner and SP level meeting of Jorhat and Mokokchung districts scheduled to be held today in Jorhat.

Earlier, the economic blockade against Nagaland at the New Sonowal BOP near the Assam-Nagaland border on Mariani-Mokokchung Road since November 15 was imposed.