BTS gets first ever Grammy nomination for K-Pop

South Korean sensation BTS has become the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination.

The boys band latest hit single ‘Dynamite’ was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Dynamite is the band’s first all-English single, which topped the Billboards for weeks when it was released earlier in August.

The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday night, according to Recording Academy’s official website.

The septet — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — thanked the ARMY, a term for the band’s fans, for their support in this journey to earning a Grammy nod.

“Thank you to everyone who listened to and sympathized with our music during the difficult times. Above all, it is ARMYs who made the miracle of being a Grammy candidate. We always appreciate and love you. Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honor!” a tweet on the group’s official Twitter account read.

Dynamite will compete with Un Dia (One Day) by Jay Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Rainy; Intentions by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo; Rain On Me by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande; and Exile by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 31 and will be hosted by daily show presenter Trevor Noah.