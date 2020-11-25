Himanta Biswa Extends Birthday Wishes to Tripura CM Biplab Deb

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma extended birthday wishes to Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Sarma writes, “Dear @BjpBiplab~ my heartiest greetings and best wishes on your birthday. Your diligence and commitment are your assets. I pray to God to always keep you in good health to be able to serve people of Tripura. Blessings and Happy Birthday.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted saying, “Best wishes to Tripura CM Shri @BjpBiplab on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts towards the development of Tripura. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

