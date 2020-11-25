Nation-Wide Bank Strike Tomorrow to Protest ‘Anti-Labour Policies’

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) would be joining the one-day nationwide strike on November 26 called by central trade unions to protest against the government’s anti-labour policies.

According to reports, the day long nationwide will be observed by ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The AIBEA in a release said, “Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of ‘Ease of Business’, which are purely in the interest of corporates. In the process, 75 percent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment.”

The main demands on the strike, in solidarity with the farmers’ protests, have been outlined as:

1. Cash transfer of Rs. 7500 per month for all non-income tax-paying families

2. 10 kilos of free ration per person per month to all needy

3. Expansion of MGNREGA to provide 200 days’ work in a year in rural areas at enhanced wages and the extension of employment guarantee to urban areas

4. Withdraw all anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes

5. Stop privatisation of the public sector including the financial sector and stop corporatisation of Govt run manufacturing and service entities like Railways, Ordnance Factories, Ports, etc

6. Withdraw the draconian circular on forced premature retirement of Government and PSU Employees

7. Provide Pension to all, scrap NPS and restore earlier Pension, improve EPS-95

The 26 November strike will not affect digital transactions and users can still conduct transactions through NetBanking or Mobile Banking.