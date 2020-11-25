RBI Becomes World’s First Central Bank with a Million Twitter Followers

The Reserve Bank of India became the first central bank in the world to have more than one million followers on its Twitter handle.

The Governor of RBI Shaktikanta Das congratulated his colleagues on this occasion. Taking to his separate twitter handle with 1.37 lakh followers, the Governor tweeted, “RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI,” .

India’s monetary authority has beaten the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with one million followers.