Tooter, an Indian “Swadeshi” Version of Twitter, Goes Live

American-based social media portal, Twitter is going to get a new competition from India as a Swadeshi social media platform has appeared on the internet.

According to the reports, Tooter is derived from the Mastodon project. Just to recall Mastodon is a free and open-source self-hosted social networking service.

It allows anyone to host their own server node in the network. Let’s have a closer look at what is Tooter, how you can set up your account and more among the others.

What is it?

Tooter is a social media platform where users can sign up and share their views on different topics, share images, videos, follow others, contact their friends and family, and more. Tooter was active in July this year, but it seems that the platform has now become a prime topic of discussion. You can post toots on tooter just like the way you tweet on Twitter.

“We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!” reads Tooter official website.