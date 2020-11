The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet gave its approval to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram.

In a statement issued, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.

A decision was taken to bring this proposal for passage in the UP Legislative Assembly, and send it to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.