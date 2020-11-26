3 Minor Girls Charred to Death in Manipur

In a spine chilling incident, three minor girls died while a minor boy received serious burn injuries in a massive fire incident in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

According to a report, the incident took place on Wednesday in the jungle of K Moljol village near Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district.

The report quoted sources as saying that the minor boy identified as Seiminlal Tuboi had received 90% burn injuries and currently battling for life in the hospital.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

The details are awaited.

