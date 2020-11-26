3 Villages Declared Tobacco-Free in Kohima District

Three more villages under Tseminyu Sub-division namely Ehunnu, Yikhanu and Sewanu villages were declared as “Tobacco Free Villages” in Kohima district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa who chaired the meeting congratulated the three tobacco free villages for coming up with their decision and making it to a total of eleven declared Tobacco Free Villages under Kohima district on 25th November 2020.

Nagaland Tobacco Control Programme state nodal officer and joint director of health and family welfare department Dr Hotokhu Chishi made the declaration at a tobacco-free declaration programme at Nsunyu village community hall.

He said with the inclusion of these three villages, 12 villages – seven in Kohima district, two each in Dimapur and Zunheboto district and one in Wokha district have become tobacco-free area.

Tseminyu additional deputy commissioner Nokchasashi Kichu expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the three newly-declared tobacco-free villages, called Kithagha group, for taking the initiative to make their villages tobacco-free.