Five Killed in Road Mishap in Assam

In an unfortunate incident, five people were killed in a road mishap that took place in Dibrugarh’s Lepetkata on November 26.

The deceased who were identified as Hem Bora, Madan Bora, Jivak Saikia, Prakash Das and Kanpai Bhuyan.

Although they were rushed to the Assam Medical College Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

According to reports, the incident happened at National Highway 37 when the bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling in lost control and hit a parked trailer truck.

They were en-route Dibrugarh town from Dhemaji.