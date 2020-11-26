Khandu assures government support to NCC for setting up Academy in Arunachal Pradesh

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday assured full cooperation of the state government in the completion of the National Cadets Corps NCC Academy to be constructed in Balijan under Papumpare District.

The assurance came as Brigadier AS Kasana, Group Commander NCC, Tezpur Group called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday..

To strengthen NCC in the state, the CM also assured to provide support for manpower, resources and infrastructural support.

He also extended cooperation of the state government in motivating the youths of the state to join NCC.

The meeting also discussed incentives to NCC “C” certificate holders in the police recruitment exams of the state government.