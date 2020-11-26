Tarun Gogoi Cremated with Full State Honour

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi final rites were performed with full state honours at the Nabagraha Cremation ground in Guwahati.

Amid the chanting of hymns, preceded by a gun salute and band played by the Assam Police, the state’s longest serving chief minister’s body was consigned to flames by his son Gaurav Gogoi.

Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP, wearing the traditional “chelleng sador” (a shawl) and dhoti along with a face mask, lit the pyre after performing the rituals.

Tarun Gogoi’s wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and other family members placed sandalwood on the pyre before it was lit by Gaurav.

Traditional drums and cymbals were played, and conch shells were blown along the entire route.

The city came to a standstill, especially along the arterial Guwahati-Shillong Road, RGB Road, MD Road, GNB Road, Lamb Road, and other places like Rukminigaon, Ganeshguri, Zoo gate, Commerce College point, Chandmari and Guwahati Club point.

Shops and commercial establishments at several places in Guwahati and other parts of the state pulled their shutters down as a mark of respect.