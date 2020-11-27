BJP Workers Vandalize Left Party Offices, Set Ablaze in Tripura

BJP workers allegedly attacked six Left party offices in Tripura during the nationwide strike called by trade unions in support of their various demands.

According to CPIM leader and former minister Manik Dey, the BJP cadres had set party’s divisional offices in Sabroom ablaze and left many injured during their forced endeavour to bring people to the markets and place of work, who have in principle supported the Bandh.

Miscreants ransacked party headquarters of CPI, vandalized the main entrance of the CITU office and attacked SUCI office – all these vandalism took place in Agartala. However, no one was injured.

One media person reported to be prevented from taking photographs of vandalism. In another instance, a media person faced assaults at Boxanagar under Sepahijala district while he was collecting news on Bandh.

Meanwhile, in Sabroom, the southernmost sub-division of Tripura, altogether four offices of CPI-M party and a trade union were set on fire by miscreants believed to be affiliated with the ruling BJP.