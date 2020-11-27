Diamond-like Stones Found in Nagaland, Govt Orders Geologists to Probe Discovery

Mon district in Nagaland has taken over the social media after news of ‘diamond’ like stones was discovered.

According to reports, people were sharing pictures and videos of the supposed ‘diamond’ on all the social media platforms. There were reports of the villagers digging the ground in search of the supposed precious stone.

However, the quantity and quality of the stones found in the area could not be confirmed immediately.

“Reports apparently of #Diamond found in #Wanching village #Mon district #Nagaland,” director general (prisons and jails) of Nagaland police Rupin Sharma, who was also the director-general of the state police, tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwwhile, the Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S. Manen in an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists — Abenthung Lotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi — to investigate and submit the status report at the earliest on social media posts claiming precious minerals found at Wakching area of Mon district.