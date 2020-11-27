MiG 29K trainer aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea, one pilot missing

Indian Navy’s MiG 29K trainer aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea on Thursday evening. The Navy says one pilot has been rescued while a search by air and surface units are in progress for the second pilot.

As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, it said, “A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating in the Arabian Sea crashed at around 5 pm on Thursday. While one pilot has been rescued, a search operation has been launched for the second pilot who has been missing.”

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it added.

This is the third mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in the last one year.

MiG-29 aircraft operate from aircraft carrier INS ‘Vikramaditya’. In the recently concluded Malabar exercise, where navies of India, USA, Australia, and Japan participated, MiG-29s were seen in action.