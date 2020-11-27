Shillong-Delhi Direct Flights to Commence Soon

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma discussed on the final plans to operationalise flights from Umroi Airport in Shillong and Delhi.

Informing about the discussions, Meghalaya chief minister Sangma in a tweet on Thursday said efforts are being made to obtain air operators permit from the Union civil aviation ministry at the earliest.

“Discussed the final plans to operationalise flights from Shillong to Delhi with officials from FlyBig & Transport Dept. Efforts are on to obtain the Air Operators Permit from @MoCA_GoI at the earliest. Looking forward to launching the Delhi-Shillong flight soon,” Conrad Sangma tweeted.

Discussed the final plans to operationalise flights from Shillong to Delhi with officials from FlyBig & Transport Dept. Efforts are on to obtain the Air Operators Permit from @MoCA_GoI at the earliest. Looking forward to launching the Delhi-Shillong flight soon.@HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/UdsiRD93HA — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 26, 2020

Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the new regional airline ‘FlyBig’ will commence its operations in the Northeast after mid-November and initially would fly on three routes.

‘FlyBig’ is the new name in domestic airline focusing its routes on UDAN through the regional connectivity scheme of the central government.

The routes, which will operate initially in the Northeast, are Guwahati-Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati-Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh)-Imphal and Tezpur (Assam)-Lengpui (Mizoram), the AAI said in a statement.