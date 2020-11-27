Stray Dog Feeds on Girl’s Body Lying on Stretcher in UP Hospital

A stray dog was seen tugging a minor’s dead body in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The 13-year-old girl, a Class 9 student, reportedly died in a road accident.

The father of the deceased has accused the hospital officials of negligence. He alleged that the hospital staff left the body of her daughter unattended for over one hour, news agency ANI reported.

“The boy of the girl was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It is a matter of negligence on the hospital’s part. No-one was there to look after the body,” ANI quoted Charan Singh, the father of the minor, as saying.