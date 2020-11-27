Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes to be Taken Across the State of Assam

The longest-serving Chief Minister (CM) of Assam, Tarun Gogoi’s ashes will be taken across the state.

The former CM’s ashes will be first taken to his home town in Titabor where he served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for four terms.

This has been done due to his wish to travel to his own constituency.

Tarun Gogoi’s family has further decided to fulfill his last wish by taking his ashes to Titabor and then to Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, Upper and Lower Assam, and the North Bank.

“He had a strong desire to visit his constituency, which he had not been able to do due to the illness, and then travel across the state to meet people and to understand their problems,” Gaurav Gogoi, son of late Tarun Gogoi and Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor, told PTI.