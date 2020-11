Two persons were killed after their bike in which they were traveling lost control and fell into a gorge in Lakhimpur’s Nadika.

According to reports, the bikers were on the way towards Bongalmara from Laluk and were reportedly riding erratically without a license plate.

The accident happened on the bridge above river Singra when they lost control and fell into the gorge. Both of them died on the spot.

The identity of both the bikers could not be ascertained immediately.