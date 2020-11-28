Arunachal Conferred with ‘Most Improved Small State in Education’ Award

Arunachal Pradesh was conferred the ‘Most Improved Small State’ award in terms of education and leading small state in fight against COVID19 by country’s leading media organisation India Today in the annual ‘State Of The States Award 2020’.

In a tweet the Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “Education has been our biggest priority. Due to enormous effort put by education department and teachers in imparting quality education, the state has topped the

@IndiaToday #StateOfTheStatesAward 2020 list in the most improved small state in #Education.”

“I dedicate @IndiaToday award for ‘leading small state in fight against #COVID19’ to our doctors, nurses, paramedics, helpers and police personnel who toiled day and night to keep us all safe. Also this would not have been possible without support from civil society organizations”, the chief minister mentioned in a seprate tweet.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said being a hilly state, Arunachal has its own unique challenges and opportunities.

CM Khandu said development may not have fully reached Arunachal, but patriotism has already reached this remote corner.

Meanwhile, the CM thanked the India Today group for bringing the concept of the ‘States of the States’ survey that has raised the sense of competitiveness among all states. He said such survey has benefitted the entire nation bringing in marked improvement in different sectors of development.