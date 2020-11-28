Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Assam Upgraded with New Facilities

A slew of facilities were inaugurated at the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati on Friday, November 27.

According to a press release, a dedicated haematolymphoid malignancy ward with facility for ventilator and a haematopoetic stem cell transplant ward were inaugurated to mark the occasion.

The institute also introduced a tissue compensator for tele cobalt-based radiotherapy of patients with head and neck cancers.

A familial cancer clinic was also started for counselling of breast cancer patients initially and later for other cancers. The clinic is a joint research initiative of the National Centre for Disease Informatics Research, BBCI and AIIMS, New Delhi.

“With introduction of these new facilities the institute would strive to become the first government-funded hospital in the region to perform stem cell or bone marrow transplant within the next six months,” said the Director of BBCI Dr Amal Chandra Kataki.

A newly constructed paying cabin was also inaugurated in the presence of the family of Hitendra Nath Goswami, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. This facility has been created with financial support from Goswami and is dedicated in the memory of his parents.