Gauhati High Court Stays Nagaland Govt’s Ban on Dog Meat Sale & Consumption

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has stayed the Nagaland government’s decision to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of dog meat in the state of Nagaland.

According to reports, hearing a petition by licensed dog meat traders, the court passed the interim stay on November 25.

Justice S. Hukato Swu said the court was of the view that the ban order “may be stayed until the next returnable date”.

Earlier, the Nagaland government on July 3 had announced that it has decided to ban “commercial import and trading of dogs, dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked”.

Meanwhile, traders licensed by the Kohima Municipal Corporation for importing dogs and selling dog meat in the Nagaland capital challenged the ban.

“The ban adversely affected the livelihood of people dealing in dogs and dog meat, and the pandemic situation made it worse,” said N. Kuotsu, one of the petitioners.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which had asked the Nagaland government to ban dog meat consumption, said the canines were usually smuggled from Assam and West Bengal.

“A dog caught in Assam for Rs 50 is sold for Rs 1,000 in Nagaland’s wholesale market. Dog meat sells for Rs 200 per kg on the streets of Nagaland, which is about Rs 2,000 per dog,” the FIAPO said in a statement.