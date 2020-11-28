Minor Girl Fakes Gang-Rape to Save Self from Being Scolded by Parents

A 14-year-old tribal girl in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district allegedly cooked up a gang-rape story to save herself from being scolded by her parents for coming back home late.

According to reports, on November 22, the teenage girl left her home, saying she was going to meet a friend. When she did not return home late at night, her family members began a frantic search for her. Around 11:30 pm, they were on the way to the local police station to file a missing complaint, but the girl returned home. She told the family members that four unidentified men gang-raped her when she was with a male friend.

Following this, police were informed and a case was registered. Police formed seven teams to trace the unidentified suspects, but no headway was made for two-three days. Police sensed that the girl and her male friend, also a minor, were giving contradictory accounts of the incident.

“When the police took the duo to the spot of the incident to re-create the scene, the sequence of events differed in their versions.

During psychological quizzing, both minors confessed that they were in a relationship and had gone to PG College ground to meet.

They couldn’t keep the tab on time and it was too late for the girl to return home. When she resisted going home, the boy suggested her to cook-up a gangrape story,” a report by The Times of India quoted Kawardha superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha as saying.