Nagaland’s Sparkling Stones not Diamonds but Crystal Stones, Confirms Geologists

S Manen, director of Geology and Mining department of Nagaland confirmed that the sparkling stones of Wanching village in Nagaland’s Mon district are not diamonds but crystal stones.

It is to be mentioned that in the last few days, Nagaland’s Mon district became the centre of focus after sparkling stones was dicovered.

However, S Manen, director of Geology and Mining department of Nagaland on Thursday had entrusted four geologists to immediately visit Wanching village in Mon district, and unearth the truth behind the mass digging for diamonds.

The four geologists – Abenthung Lotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi, on Friday undertook a detailed study at Wanching village.

The team of geologists is of the opinion that the sparking stones are not diamonds.

From prima facie investigation, the geologists are of the opinion that the sparkling stones found by the villagers in Wanching are crystal stones.