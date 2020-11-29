1 CRPF Commando Killed, 8 Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

An officer of the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while eight other were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao from Maharashtra’s Nasik succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur.

According to a Hindustan Times report a team of 206 CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured.

“The incident took place near Arabraj Metta hills, nine kilometres Northwest of Chitagufa police station and six kilometres west of Burkapal base camp”, the report added.

“All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital,” said the IG.