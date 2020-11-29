DaadiSeMaafiMangKangana Trends as Twitterati Demands Apology Over Kangana’s False Claim

Twitterati trolls controversial Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly peddling fake news through a tweet and insulting Shaheen Bagh Dadi, thus, demands for an apology.

For those unversed, Shaheen Bagh Dadi is an 82-year-old Bilkis Bano who became the face of the CAA-NRC protests. The octogenarian served as an inspiration to scores of women and was also featured on BBC’s ‘100 Women of 2020’

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and shared a tweet featuring the famous ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ after a Twitter user alleged that Dadi was also present at the farmers’ protests, accusing that she was available for hire on a per-day basis.

Kangana quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian…. And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”

Later, she reportedly deleted her tweet.

Following her tweet, #DaadiSeMaafiMangKangana has been trending on the micro-blogging site.

Notably, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws stayed put for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Numbers swelled as farmers gathered there were joined by more counterparts from Punjab and Haryana and they refused to move towards the Sant Nirankari Ground, one of the biggest in the national capital.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.