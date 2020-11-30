‘Aashiqui’ Actor Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke

Early 1990’s blockbuster movie Aashiqui’s star, actor Rahul Roy has suffered a brain stroke and has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Reportedly, the actor was recently shooting in Kargil for his forthcoming project ‘LAC – Live the Battle’ and he was admitted after his arrival from the same place due to a progressive brain stroke caused by the extreme weather of Kargil.

Rahul’s brother Romeer Sen confirmed the same to Indian Express and also said that the actor is recovering.

Earlier, Rahul Roy had won the first season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.