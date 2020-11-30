Assam author honoured with Suryagaurav Rashtriya Purashkar 2020

Delhi-based author from Assam Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva recently was honoured with the prestigious Suryagaurav Rashtriya Purashkar 2020 (Suryagaurav National Award) for her valuable contribution in Global Literary Acumen, Skill Development Training and Missionary Services for the Community by Suryadatta Education Foundation at Taj West End Bengaluru.

Suryadatta Education Foundation recognizes exemplary work done by eminent personalities in various fields by this award every year and only five eminent personalities of India were honoured this year.

Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva is the only woman awardee among the five eminent personalities honoured with this award.

Although she contributes her services across the globe and resides in different parts of the country contributing her services, she is born and brought up in Assam.

She had been also invited as the Chief Guest and Moderator of the panel discussions of National Educational Awards on the same day, organized nationally and internationally by Beginup Research Private Limited Bangaluru founded by Dr Anand G Naik who is also awarded with Suryagaurav National Award 2020.

On August 15 this year, she was honoured jointly by the Gujarat Sahitya Academy and Motivational Strips for showing literary excellence at par with global standards.

She has been an author of repute and over the years she has carved a niche for herself among the book lovers across the globe.

Previously, Mousumi Kalita was also awarded as one among India’s most inspirational writer in 2018 by The Indian Awaz.

She has also been awarded Nobel Laureate Kabi Rabindranath Tagore Award 2020.

Mousumi Kalita has also been honoured at the Army Women Welfare Association Day in 2019 as India’s inspirational figure to the families of Indian Army.